PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Canadian wildfire smoke here in NEPA isn’t as bad as it was yesterday, but it’s still having an impact on our daily activities.

While we are experiencing some relief, many people we spoke with are staying inside to exercise as local gyms are packed with patrons.

Fitness enthusiasts like Jenna Smith packed Danko’s All American Fitness in Plains Township.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is bringing many people indoors for their workouts due to the unhealthy air quality conditions.

Jeremy Lee is a personal trainer and strength coach at Danko’s. He says the situation is changing the way he works with his clients for the time being.

