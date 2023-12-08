SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Service members teamed up with a northeastern PA non-profit to help feed children in need this holiday season.

The efforts are needed now more than ever as organizers say food insecurity is at an all-time high in our region.

Members of the United States Airforce packed bags of food at the child hunger outreach partner’s warehouse in Scranton.

Through free in-school and weekend take-home programs, the nonprofit distributes the food to children facing food insecurity.

“What we have learned, even before the pandemic, is that a lot of kids were not getting fed during the course of the weekends, so this is a way that we can help, and help reduce some of the costs maybe the families are incurring,” said ty holmes, gift officer of child hunger outreach partners.

Chop serves children at 120 schools in more than 15 counties.

“Everything works on donations. We are trying to work with the local government, state officials and federal government to see if we can increase some of the revenue so that we can grow this organization’s mission. Our goal is to be statewide in 5-10 years,” added Holmes.

The goal is to help families feed their children not just during the holiday season but year-round, and each bag of food truly does make a difference.

Volunteers help the organization carry out its critical mission of making sure no kid goes to bed hungry.

“It doesn’t matter if you grew up in this community or anything, helping out your community no matter where you are is important. From day one that I moved to West Scranton, that’s my community. It’s what the airforce instills in us, to help out,” said Sgt. Taylor Holt, United States Air Force.

