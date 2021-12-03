AHL postpones W-B/Scranton Penguins games due to COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Hockey Team’s next two games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Officials say the American Hockey League (AHL) announced on Friday, the league’s COVID-19 protocols are affecting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and their games scheduled for Friday, December 3, at Syracuse and Saturday, December 4, against Charlotte have been postponed.

According to a press release, the Penguins Organization will be following enhanced protocols as the team’s medical staff and the AHL see fit.

Dates for the postponed games have yet to be announced.

However, all previously purchased tickets for the Saturday game against Charlotte will be valid for the TBD makeup date, officials say.

Also, the Penguins’ annual Teddy Bear Toss, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 4 will now take place Saturday, December 11 against the Hershey Bears.