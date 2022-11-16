EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Philadelphia political consultant Rasheen Crews has been arrested.

AG Shapiro says that Crews forged signatures on nomination petitions for the 2019 Democratic primary races to secure spots on the ballot for his clients.

An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General discovered that, in 2019, several clients hired Crews to help them reach the requisite number of signatures required for their nominations for the Democratic primary race.

Crews allegedly brought a group of individuals to a hotel and instructed them to write names, addresses, and forged signatures on multiple petitions. Then, Crews notarized and filed these petitions with the Pennsylvania Department of State for his clients, according to the attorney general’s office.

Shapiro says that Crews forged over 1,000 signatures on these petitions.

“In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest is an important reminder that interfering with the integrity of our elections is a serious crime. By soliciting and organizing the wide scale forgery of signatures, the defendant undermined the democratic process and Philadelphians’ right to a free and fair election. My office is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the election process across the Commonwealth, to ensure everyone can participate in Pennsylvania’s future,” stated AG Shapiro.

Shapiro says over 1,000 signatures were determined to be duplicated and many names and addresses were repeated with some pages being entirely photocopied.

Several of Crews’ clients have withdrawn their candidacy due to suspicion regarding the petition signatures.

Crews has been charged with criminal Solicitation to Commit Forgery and Theft By Failure to Make Required Disposition.