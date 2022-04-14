STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A celebration of agriculture was hosted at Stroudsburg High School on Thursday.

Students enjoyed a farm-to-school event featuring local farmers, farm animals, tractors, and food tastings.

The event was funded by a farm-to-school grant that Monroe County received from the USDA. One farmer told Eyewitness News it was an opportunity for students to learn how his farm supplies food to the community.

“They didn’t know, you know where corn comes from. We have seed, we have fertilizer, and then we have an ear of corn that shows what the end product is,” said Dan Huhn, Huhn Farm.

The Monroe County Conservation District staff planned the event and they’re hoping to host similar events in other districts in the future.