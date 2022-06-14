OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Agostini’s Bakery, a landmark in Old Forge, has closed its doors for good after over 100 years.

The owner of the bakery, Robert Agostini, posted on the bakery’s Facebook page that due to circumstances beyond their control, the business officially closed its doors permanently on Monday, June 13.

The popular Old Forge landmark bakery, located at 1216 South Main Street, opened its doors in 1907, supplying many local restaurants with pizza shells and rolls for over 100 years.

Agostini, 65, of Laflin said he couldn’t believe how many people called him to show their support and share their sadness about the bakery closing.

“I was taken back by the amount of customers that called upset about us closing. It was overwhelming,” Agostini said.

The business employed around 20-22 workers, until recently, but that wasn’t the only issue.

“There are a lot of problems with healthcare, with the economy, being short-staffed, and not to mention the price of flour has doubled in the last year alone,” Agostini added.

Agostini said he would not have been as successful as they were without the support and loyalty of their customers.

“I wish all the other businesses in the area good luck and I hope it works out for them. But as for me, I’m done,” Agostini explained.

Agostini said choosing to close the business was one of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make, but it had to be done.

“There is a gentleman that is interested in reopening and I hope it happens, but as far as I’m concerned I’m done and it was a very, very hard choice to make.

The bakery was open for 115 years serving the community of Old Forge, Agostini says he will miss all of the customers who showed their support over the years.