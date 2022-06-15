OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A landmark bakery in Old Forge has closed its doors. The business has supplied local eateries with rolls and pizza shells since 1907.

Eyewitness News reported countless local businesses forced to close and Agostini Bakery is the latest to fall victim to inflation, gas prices, and staffing shortages.

But there is hope someone else will carry on the recipe.

“The pizza shells are everywhere from Carbondale, Simpson, down to Nanticoke,” said Robert Agostini, Owner of Agostini’s Bakery.

Robert Agostini, the owner of Agostini Bakery has gotten countless calls after he announced the bakery has closed for good on Facebook, Monday.

“The customers calling me a lot of them crying I was taken back by that,” Agostini stated.

Eyewitness News stepped into the bakery Wednesday with Agostini. These massive 100-year-old brick ovens were shut off and are no longer up and running.

Agostini says the only other time that’s happened was when they converted from coal to gas. He says the cost of flour has immensely gone up and gas prices, well above $5 also hurt them tremendously. But the lack of employees was the main reason.











“We lost our night shift and you can’t do one without the other we had two shifts running there was no way to make it without night shift,” Agostini added.

Five freezers would usually be full of hundreds of bakery items but all that’s left are these pizza shells.

Leaving many businesses looking for rolls, out of luck.

“We’re just trying to figure out, what we can do to stay open while we try to find buns in the meantime,” said Brian Dorshefski, owner of Philadelphia Subs.

As this sub shop struggles to keep rolls stocked, Agostini says there may be a bright spot.

“There’s a gentleman interested in reopening, and I hope that happens, and it may very well happen,” Agostini said.

No official word just yet. But the customers of Agostini Bakery certainly hope someone buys the business and recipes.

Coming up on Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m., a scramble for buns and the trickle-down effect of Agostini’s closure.