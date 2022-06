WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week is the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood and a documentary about it will premier this week in Wilkes-Barre.

Eyewitness News was joined by executive director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Alan Stout and historian Tony Brooks, who both worked on the documentary.

The documentary premiers June 23 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.