WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple agencies across our region have been working together to prepare for what Mother Nature throws our way.

Closing the flood gates on Regent Street in South Wilkes-Barre is just one of the precautions officials took to avoid creek flooding.

Gusty winds, a wintry mix, and the potential for flooding are some components of this weather event.

Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been in contact with the National Weather Service (NWS) over the last few days to obtain information.

“When the National Weather Service gets nervous, we get nervous. So, we are at an enhanced watch right now, we are in constant communication with those folks as well as the Emergency Management Coordinators at a local level,” said Luzerne County EMA Deputy Director David Elmore.

EMA has strong partnerships with the flood protection authority, NWS, and local municipalities.

“If you’ve been through this before, then you know that with snow melt, it melts quickly, and could cause rapid flooding in local tributaries and streams. Flash flooding can occur, just be aware that this may happen, and we are monitoring it as well as the Emergency Management Coordinators,” Elmore continued.

Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Works crews put up floodgates along Solomon Creek Tuesday morning as a precaution.

“It’s a lot safer to install them today, when it’s light out, rather than in the pouring, pouring rain, in the dark, at night, along a roaring creek,” said Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney.

Chief Delaney is also on the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority Board. He says it’s all about being prepared.

“Maybe you have a few gallons of water on the counter, if the power goes out and you have an oxygen system in your house and you need help, that you know who you can call, and we’ll be there to help you, charge up that cellphone, make sure the flashlights have fresh batteries in them,” Chief Delaney explained.

At this time, city officials say the Barney Street Bridge will remain open, as there are no imminent high water issues.