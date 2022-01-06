AG Shapiro: Straw purchase of firearms lands one Scranton woman in jail

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that on Tuesday one woman was arrested for straw purchasing six handguns, one of which was tied to a Scranton shooting.

Amanda Gerald of Scranton is said to have purchased a handgun, for a convicted felon, in February of 2021. According to Shapiro, the gun was used in a shooting in August.

Police conducted a search on Gerald and found that she purchased another gun for the same person after Scranton Police confiscated the first gun.

Police also say that during the investigation it was found that Gerald bought and sold four more guns to an “associate” in New York for $3,400.

Gerald is charged with six counts of illegally transferring firearms. Under state law, a person who straw purchased two or more firearms is subject to the Brad Fox Mandatory Minimum of 5 to 10 years in state prison.