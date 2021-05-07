AG Shapiro reaches agreement to end student loan debt for some Pa. borrowers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Harrisburg, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office announced that an agreement has been made to cancel $2.6 million in private Pennsylvania student loans.

The private loans are held by 1,300 students who attended schools operated by the shut-down, Education Corporation of America, including five former Brightwood Career Institute locations in Pa., according to a press release.

The agreement will provide refunds of loan payments back to Pa. borrowers who already made payments on their loans to the debt buyers.

“When Education Corporation of America closed down, it left thousands of Pennsylvanians with no degree and a huge financial burden. Today we’ve reached an agreement, and canceled millions of dollars in debt for Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said.

Borrowers affected by the settlement will be contacted directly by the Office of Attorney General, no further steps are necessary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos