AG Shapiro Charges Former Northumberland County Employee for Theft

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against a former Northumberland County Assistance Office caseworker for fraudulently obtaining EBT cards and using them to make more than $8,600 in purchases.

Jennifer L. Curcie, 40, of Coal Township, Northumberland County, was charged with Theft by Deception and False Statements. The case was referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General which participated in the investigation and arrest.

“As a caseworker for the Northumberland County Assistance Office, the defendant was supposed to help Pennsylvanians in need access critical benefits so that they could make ends meet,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Instead, she is charged with using her position to take advantage of the system for her own personal gain. I am proud to have worked with State Inspector General Bruce Beemer and his team to put a stop to this criminal behavior and seek the return of stolen taxpayer dollars. My Office will investigate and prosecute anyone who takes advantage of their authority—no matter what position of power they may hold.”

“The defendant was responsible for helping our most vulnerable citizens, and her violation of the public’s trust is an affront to every Pennsylvanian,” said State Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer. “I am grateful to the Attorney General’s office for working quickly to uncover this fraud and bring the defendant to justice. The ongoing partnership between our two law enforcement agencies is a great benefit to the citizens of the commonwealth.”

The defendant was employed as a caseworker at the Northumberland County Assistance Office from 2015-2018. She is charged with fraudulently obtaining EBT cards in the names of eight recipients, creating PINs with those individuals’ personal information, and using the cards to make $8,621.44 in purchases at several stores. Curcie was terminated from her position in August 2018.

The defendant turned herself in yesterday, was arraigned, and waived her preliminary hearing. Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy will prosecute the case. All charges discussed are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.