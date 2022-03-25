HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — As spotted lanternfly’s spring hatch quickly approaches, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday, March 25 that the department has added 11 counties to the state’s quarantine zone.

“Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Redding said. “It’s up to every Pennsylvanian to be on the lookout for these bad bugs. Walk your yard, gardens, or land before spring hatch and scrape egg masses. Kill every bug. Check your vehicles before traveling to ensure you’re not transporting them to a new area for new opportunities to devastate crops and outdoor quality of life.”

The 11 additional counties include:

Adams

Armstrong

Bedford

Centre

Fulton

Indiana

Lycoming

Mercer

Snyder,

Union

Washington

This brings the total to 45 counties in the state that are under this quarantine zone.

Adult lanternflies do not survive in the winter months. However, last season’s lanternflies have laid eggs in groups of 30 to 60 eggs, which are covered in a mud or putty-like protective coating.

Known lanternfly infestations are not widespread in the newly quarantined counties, but only in certain areas and can be seen on the department’s detailed online map. The quarantine stops the movement of any of the spotted lanternfly living stages and regulates the movement of articles that may harbor the insect.

Businesses that operate or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a Spotted Lanternfly permit. The permit is designed to educate business travelers to recognize spotted lanternflies and know how to keep from giving them a ride to a new area.

For more information about the spotted lanternfly, click here.