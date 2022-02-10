AG: Canan inmate sentenced for 2017 lock-in-a-sock assault

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Canaan, Waymart, Pennsylvania has been sentenced for assaulting another inmate in October of 2017.

According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus 31-year-old Willie Lamont Nash, had attacked another inmate in October of 2017. Nash allegedly hit the other inmate multiple times on the head and upper body with a lock that had been placed in a sock.

Officials say the other inmate sustained multiple injuries, including blunt ocular trauma, resulting in significant vision loss.

Nash will serve eight years for the assault.