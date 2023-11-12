CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crews are on the scene of a working fire in Carbondale.

Lackawanna County officials say first responders were dispatched to the 40 block of Cemetery Street at 2:51 p.m. for a working fire.

Crews reportedly arrived on the scene and requested more fire departments to the scene causing the fire to be upgraded to a 2nd alarm.

Crews on the scene have informed the Lackawanna County Communications Center that the fire is at a duplex.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have more information as it is made available.