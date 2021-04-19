After rain, visitors set out to Lackawanna State Park

WALLSVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On nice spring days, some people turn to the outdoors for some rest and relaxation. Eyewitness News caught up with some outdoorsmen at Lackawanna State Park.

“I go as often as I can, I work a lot, but as long as it is nice out, it’s not raining, I’m up here,” said Denise Heater, Jessup resident. “I use worms, I use mealy worms. Sometimes, I use minnows, it all depends — power bait. It all depends what they are biting on, right now they don’t seem to be biting too much.”

“I’m heading back up to Athens before work this morning. And I figured I stop by the stream. I was fishing yesterday over in Northampton County. And I just love the outdoors. The week prior I was up in Sodus Bay, New York, with my wife on my bass boat, it was 70 degrees. But hey, when you’re off, it doesn’t matter what the weather is. If you want to go do it, you do it,” said Danny Stafursky, an Athens resident.

Fishing is a sport that requires a lot of patience and time.

“There has been times, plenty of times, that I haven’t caught nothing. It is just being out here, doing what I am doing. It’s, it’s relaxing, sometimes it’s relaxing, but when you lose them it’s not too relaxing,” said Heater.

Both Heater and Stafursky say their family has played a part in their love for the sport.

“Me and my grandfather use to go when I was younger, he’s the one that taught me how to fish,” said Stafursky.

“My grandfather and my dad, brought me up in the outdoors. And this is one of the streams that my dad and I use to fish, before he passed away. It’s a great time, you’re out there with nature. You can talk to God if you want to, it’s a great time,” said Heater. “Very nice to be out, especially up here. It’s beautiful up here. You can’t, you can’t beat it.”