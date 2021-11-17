After months of work, Dundaff Street in Dickson City to reopen

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community in Lackawanna County that has been detoured for months due to road construction, is getting ready to reopen Wednesday.

The impact of flash flooding in May destroyed a portion of Dundaff Street and has caused crews to work tirelessly to fix it over the last six months.

“Just very busy! people trying to come down here all day long. We just have to keep turning them off and redirecting them. People who live here and school busses, we get them in and out,” explained flagger, Dave Pleskach.

Dundaff Street has been closed for the last six months.

“Very inconvenient. You have to reroute all over the place. You need two compasses just to get down a block,” said local resident John Keighron.

It all started, when flash flooding impacted roads in Dickson City.

“All of the sudden there was just water everywhere, spewing. It was taller than I am,” said resident Alicia Thomas, in May of 2021.

Heavy rains drenched Lackawanna County causing havoc to an underground culvert underneath Dundaff Street.

Now, six months later, residents finally have a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I know they had a lot of problems with the water and the gas pipes and all that,” said resident Gloria Politano.

“You know, it’s expected. It’s an old town,” said Keighron

On top of utility work that needed to be done, the road to recovery was complicated. Dundaff Street is a state road, but the borough of Dickson City is responsible for maintaining the culvert underneath.

And for people who come to Mass at Saint Mary’s Visitation every morning, getting to church has been anything but easy.

“I was actually detoured all the way around so I was 10 minutes late for mass. It’s pretty hectic,” said Dorothy Chezik, St. Mary’s Visitation Attendee

Crews tell Eyewitness News If all goes according to plan Dundaff Street should be open and ready for drivers around 7:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday.