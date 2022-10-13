EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) say they have completed an analysis of the 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for numerous types of crab and the results are bleak.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the 2022/2023 seasons for all opilio, snow, red king crab, and blue king crab have been canceled.

ADF&G says they appreciate and carefully considered input from all, including the crab industry stakeholders before making this decision.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said in a statement:

“Understanding crab fishery closures have substantial impactson harvesters, indusry, and communitites, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crabstocks. We must nwo focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock, efforts to advance our science and understand of crab poulation dynamics are underway.” –Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Additional information will be available during the annual ADF&G/Crab Industry meeting. Meeting details will be announced soon. For questions regarding federal Crab Rationalization Program regulations, contact NOAA Fisheries Sustainable Fisheries Division at (907) 586-7228.