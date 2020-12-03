After decades of flooding, Solomon Creek flood control project unveiled

Residents of Solomon Creek have seen flooding for decades, city officials cut the ribbon, unveiling the finished flood control project

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s a day many people in a Luzerne County neighborhood thought they might never see — a flood control project is completed and with that, they say they have peace of mind.

The intersection of Brook and Vulcan Streets has seen flooding for decades. Nearly 1,000 homes would face the threat of flooding during heavy rains. This project will end all of that.





City officials cut the ribbon on the $5.5 million Solomon Creek Flood Control Project. It began in 2018 and it includes new flood walls and a massive pumping station that will help control water runoff from the creek during heavy rains or big snow melts.

