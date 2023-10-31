WILKES-BARRE, LUZERENE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A chill in the air and time for people to think about bundling up. Earlier in October, 28/22 Eyewitness News hosted its second annual coat drive as part of our Children’s First Initiative.

We collected hundreds of new and gently new coats for the Salvation Army. The used coats were taken to Cintas to be professionally cleaned and sanitized and on Tuesday, returned to the 28/22 main studios Wilkes-Barre for Salvation Army to distribute.

“Taking you know all these clothes here. Taken to your local laundromat, you’d spend hours there, obviously, and a lot of quarters. So the fact that we can actually do this for the Salvation Army alongside WBRE is something we look forward to every year,” said Cintas Catalog Sales Manager Nick Wagner.

Thank you to you, our viewers, for your generosity in making our coat drive a success.