WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Members of the Wilkes-Barre City Council voted to purchase a 45-foot mobile clinic.

The mobile clinic comes with a price tag of $975,000.

The clinic will provide health services to residents in our area by traveling to fairs and public events giving out vaccinations.

This project is fully granted by the state and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“They go to community events, to fairs, to anything that’s going on on public square, and rather than just taking portable tents and trying to administer vaccinations in a tent, this is so much better. It’s a controlled environment, much safer, and we are very fortunate to get that grant,” said City Council Member Bill Barrett.

Wilkes-Barre City Council has also announced it will suspend open consumption of alcoholic beverages for Rockin’ the River.

Rockin’ the River takes starts on July 14.