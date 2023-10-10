PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After more than 43 years of service, Plains Township is saying goodbye to their go-to secretary as she begins her retirement on Friday.

Her coworkers say she’s been a staple in the municipality for decades.

Meet Patricia Sluhocki, better known as Patty to her coworkers and friends. She’s been working as the township secretary for more than 43 years.

“I love plains. I like to serve the people, the businesses,” Sluhocki explained.

Born and raised in plains, Patty says she’s proud to have helped her community all these years. She says it’s the people who’ve made her want to stick around.

“I’ve gained some very close friends. They are now some of my best friends. Some new best friends right here in this office. It’s just life-changing. It’s a good thing,” Sluhocki said.

Township officials say Patty has been their go-to gal for years.

“Patty’s fantastic. If you ever need anything. If you ever need anything you just go in and see Patty. She’ll know the answer,” said Plains Township Fire Department Chief Mark Ritsick.

“She’s great she loves this town. She’s down to earth and this is her family,” said Plains Township Commissioner Rob Sax.

Over the past few months, the township has been preparing for her departure, hiring three new employees to fill her role.

“I mean 43 years of experience, of knowledge that she has, we’ve tried to get this done within the last year or so of bringing other people in to supplement her job duties,” Sax explained.

After years of service to her beloved community, Patty says she’s ready for a new adventure and she described her feelings about retirement in a few words.

“Exciting. Try something different. It’ll be sadness when you stop doing it and just leave on Friday for the last time I’m sure,” said Sluhocki.

Plains Township officials also say that they’ve relied on Patty’s expertise for years and that they’re grateful for her time with the municipality.