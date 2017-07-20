“Affordable Adventure$” –Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Trying to enjoy summer with the family without breaking the bank? Eyewitness News heads to Jim Thorpe for our latest “Affordable Adventure$” segment.

The goal is to keep the final cost under $100 for a family of four.

Jim Thorpe is a borough busting with history, scenery and outdoor adventure. Our latest look at “Affordable Adventure$” tries to combine all three things.

First we hop on a bike and hit the road through the company Pocono Biking. It’s a great way to see the sights of the beautiful community. It cost $9.99 per hour, per person. That includes helmets and everything you’ll need for the ride. That brings the total cost for biking to $40.

Next we head over to Mauch Chunk Lake Park to cool off, relax in t

he sun, and enjoy the beach. For visitors that don’t live in Carbon County, admission costs $5 for kids and $7 for adults. That’s a total of $24 for a family of four.

After you’ve soaked up the sun long enough ,our journey takes us to The Bear Mountain Butterfly Sanctuary for a great time. General admission for a family of four is $32 (Grandparent tickets are free on Fridays for every grandchild ticket purchased).

We wrap up our day with a beautiful view that goes on for miles. The vantage point is literally named “Free 100 Mile View” and, as the name says, it’s free!

That brings the total cost of a day of family fun to $96.