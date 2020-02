POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Schuylkill Aerial and Wellness is taking Schuylkill county to new heights with aerial yoga.

The studio opened in Pottsville just a few months ago and is the first in the county.

Aerial yoga allows you to take traditional yoga off the ground with the support of silk hammocks, giving people a deeper stretch and helping with posture.

Aerial yoga has been trending in North America in the last 10 or so years.