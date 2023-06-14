HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this Flag Day a grim statistic in the commonwealth; about 250 Pennsylvania veterans take their own lives each year.

Advocates gathered Tuesday in Harrisburg to do something about it.

U.S. Army Veteran Sal Santori was among the advocates at the state capitol. He is fighting for those who survive the battlefield only to die at their own hands on the homefront.

Experts say military men and women are trained to deploy but not how to come home.

While there is more awareness and programs like jobs for veterans, homes for veterans, and courts for veterans, advocates say everyone who knows, loves, or lives with a vet needs to keep them from distancing themselves emotionally which can lead to tragedy.

While the VA says 17 veterans die by suicide each day, the group “America’s Warrior Project” says it is even higher at 24.

If you are a veteran who is struggling, call 988 and press 1 to speak directly to a veteran.