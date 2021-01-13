Adoption law changes mean victory for survivors

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An amendment in Pennsylvania’s adoption laws take effect this week, it’s a step in the right direction for survivors of rape and domestic abuse.

In broad strokes, the change allows rape survivors who have been impregnated an easier road to eliminating their assailant’s parental rights. When you look closer, it’s another domino that’s fallen toward empowering survivors.

Governor Wolf signed house bill 1984 back in October and it takes effect this week.

That followed a lengthy legal battle for a former scranton woman who had been raped and impregnated by her stepfather growing up.

Talking with Carol Shoener, economic advocacy director at the women’s resource center and Judith Lewis, legal director at the Barbara j. Hart Justice Project who helped a brave woman stand up against injustice. It’s change that is going to be built on an archaic and tragic foundation.

The hope is to break systemic, intergenerational barriers against sexual assault victims for years to come.

“Given where our political and social climate is right now we’re just seeing the increases of barriers that survivors face, whether it be in the legal system, or other systems within our society.” said Lewis.

“Often times, in listening and responding, we can get systems changed. That will have a ripple effect. Now that’s going to carry on for generations” said Shoener.

The relative scope of people this amendment helps is admittedly narrow; but with legal victories like this, it means the wheels of progress are turning.

The goal is to widen that margin so that fit parents escaping domestic situations can take control over their lives and their children, all without having to lean on other support or unfit parents in any case.



Economics are another large hurdle for those trying to escape domestic situations. Something the resource center and justice project are working diligently to raise funds for and expand the help they can give.