PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A moving celebration in Luzerne County happened Wednesday as dozens of children were adopted.

November is National Adoption Month, and the Luzerne County Children and Youth Services hosted its annual Adoption Day Celebration in Plains Township.

They say having a family is everything for these children, and this adoption is important to make sure they are safe and have a good life.

“Knowing that they’re in a good home and that they have established permanency. It’s just a great day in Luzerne County. It’s something positive to celebrate,” said Luzerne County Children and Youth Administrator Katrina Gownley.

More than 80 children have been adopted this year through Luzerne County Children and Youth.