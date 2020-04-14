‘Adopt a Senior’ aims to lift spirits of high school students

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) There is a Facebook page that’s receiving a lot of attention lately and it’s called “Adopt a Senior.”

The coronavirus pandemic has changed life for almost everyone..including, high school seniors who were on their way to graduating.

Christina Slattery, a moderator for the page tells us, “My heart’s broken you know, not just my senior but others. There’s going to be no awards nights, there’s not going to be no last day seeing your teacher, you know there’s so much they’re going to miss out on, skip day, prank day.”

While these events may no longer be taking place, kids in Lycoming County are still being recognized.. thanks to “Adopt a Senior.”

“Just to kind of give them a little ‘we’re still here, we still care about you’ and all the things you’ve done are not going to go unrecognized and it’s just kind of like something to give them positivity and courage to keep going with the online school and instructions and stuff,” said Molly Slattery, a senior at Montgomery Area High School.

In just one night the page grew from about 18 members to 300… And now, it’s almost at 2,000 members. The goal is for the group to continue expanding and for as many adoptions to take place as possible.

“It’s honestly so amazing to watch all these people care about us and it’s just the best feeling,” said Molly.

The group was originally intended for students in Lycoming County. But we’re told students from other counties have joined as well, and administrators won’t be turning anyone away.

They plan to keep the “adoptions” going until June or July when graduation would have traditionally been held.