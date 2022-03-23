PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Every two seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood. Efforts are underway in our area to address the dire need for life-saving donors.

Leslie Corby donated platelets Wednesday at Miller-Keystone blood center in Pittston Township.

It’s something she does on a regular basis after a personal experience touched her life.

“The first time I came, it was because my husband was hospitalized for COVID and he had such a severe case that he had to receive convalescent plasma, and then when I got COVID, I knew that I had to give back,” said Leslie Corby, Spring Brook Township.

Giving blood a single time can help save up to three lives and the call for more donors is louder than ever.

“Blood supplies have been critical. They’ve been critical, and they remain critical. There’s been a very small uptick since the weather’s gotten better, but it’s nowhere near what we’re at,” said Kathy Rowinski, account manager, Miller-Keystone Blood Center.

On top of dangerously low inventory, staffing poses an additional challenge, that the center is partnering with community organizations to overcome.

“We ask organizations to “adopt a day” here at our center. Such as a bank, we might say to them, pick a day or two and we’ll adopt it and call it XYZ Bank Day and send your employees down that day, we provide them with the resources and the tools they need to be successful, and that’s helped us get some donors into our center,” said Rowinski.







Miller-Keystone serves as the sole blood provider for 29 hospitals in Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey.

“Everything we collect is processed at our lab at Bethlehem and then goes back to those hospitals to help local patients,” Rowinski explained.

Corby says someone’s selfless act of donating blood helped her husband in his time of need. She encourages others to make a difference in their communities by doing the same.

“It’s important for others to do this knowing what he went through and somebody had done it without knowing him, I feel that this is something I can do to give to somebody else at some point, and it doesn’t matter to who, as long as it’s out there,” said Corby.

You can donate blood at Miller-Keystone blood center by making an appointment online.