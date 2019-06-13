Addressing Elder Abuse in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Florence Metzgar attended Elder Justice Day at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono. She says, “I came last year and you get a lot of information, especially with all the scams out here now.”

Presenters shared information about important topics including scams targeting seniors and powers of attorney.

“There’s a lot of people out there that don’t have the ability to meet with an attorney for one reason or another. So at least if you give them the information and offer them some resources, then hopefully they’ll take advantage of it,” explains Diane Dagger, estate attorney.

The Monroe County Elder Abuse Task Force organized this event. The goal is to inform seniors about the services available.

“We try to give awareness to the community about elder abuse. Ways to prevent it, eliminate it, reduce it,” says Brittany Angelica, protective service investigator.

The Monroe County Area Agency on Aging partnered with the District Attorney’s Office in 2015 to revive the task force due to the increased number of elder abuse reports in Monroe County.

Brittany Angelica investigates those elder abuse claims. She says, “when I go out there, I see all different types. You see emotional abuse, physical abuse, and there’s a lot of self-neglect in our county as well.”

Click here for more information

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.