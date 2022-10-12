TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that an actor had stolen almost $2K worth of medications.

On October 10 at about 3:45 p.m., PSP responded to a reported theft at a Rite Aid in Texas Township.

The actor reportedly stole $1,816 worth of allergy medications, including Allegra, Flonase, and Zyrtec.

Anyone with information in relation to the actor and the incident is asked to call the Honesdale Barracks at (570) 253-7126.

Eyewitness News will provide updates as they come in.