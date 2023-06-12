DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If anyone is concerned about finding themselves in a situation with a gunman, there is an active shooter training exercise scheduled for Monday in Montour County.

Around 50 community volunteers signed up to help with the “full-scale active shooter exercise,” scheduled for Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Liberty Valley Intermediate School in Danville.

The Montour County Emergency Operations Center will be fully staffed during the event and Fire police will be in place directing traffic at the school.

However, there will be no traffic detours in place during the exercise.

This active shooter exercise was put together by the Montour County Emergency Management Agency, PSP-Milton, local law enforcement and first responders, Geisinger Emergency Management, and the Danville Area School District.

Anyone interested in learning more information can visit Montour County’s website.