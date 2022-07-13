DALLAS BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shootings across the country prompted an active shooter course in Luzerne County Wednesday evening.

‘Your dash 365’ held classes this week on self-defense and active shooter situations. More than two dozen people came out to the Luzerne County Fairgrounds for the active shooter course Wednesday night.

This was prompted by ongoing gun violence across the country. And organizers say if even one life is saved by this course they’ve done their job.

“If you save one person it’s worth it. When it comes down to this, it’s mental memory, the more you do it, the more you’re going to learn,” said Brenda Pugh, Vice President of ‘Your Dash 365.’

The courses were free to the public. The organization says they’re planning more for later this year.