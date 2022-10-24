OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students were evacuated from school in Old Forge Monday afternoon and there is a heavy police presence.

Police have confirmed there is an active investigation happening in the Old Forge School District and the students have been evacuated and moved to a nearby church.

Officials say the Old Forge, Taylor, and Moosic Police departments are at the scene and have sent teams of officers as well as K-9s into the school as part of their investigation.

Eyewitness News crews on scene say multiple roads are blocked off in the area. Police say the children will be walked back to the school where they can be picked up.

This is an active investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.