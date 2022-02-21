Act 13 mini-grant program for Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The deadline for a Grant Recreational Program in Lycoming County is almost here.

Lycoming County’s Act 13 is a way for smaller entities to get a little extra help making outdoors public projects come to life.

Since the pandemic, many have been spending a little more time outdoors and enjoying nature. Lycoming County’s Act 13 is a $150,000 grant specifically for public parks and recreational activities.

They want to build a park, they want to expand a park, do something with a park, or an open space project, said Shannon Rossman, Director, Lycoming County Planning & Community Development.

It’s funded by the Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund Mini-Grant Program. The county has participated a couple of times in the past and says it’s important to keep resources in public recreational spaces.

“You need the smaller parks that are close to the smaller individuals, the little kids, you need a variety to make sure that you meet all of the needs of all of the citizens,” explained Rossman.





This program is for non-profit organizations and municipalities within Lycoming County.

“A lot of times you’ll have a municipality whose budget may only be a couple hundred thousand dollars and $25,000 can mean a lot to a project,” said Rossman.

Organizations that don’t qualify for this grant can still get help with other grants.

“That’s kind of what we’re here for, to help the municipalities kind of get over that hump and make sure that they know what they can do with the funds,” Rossman explained.

The deadline for application is Monday, February 28. To learn more about Act 13 and to apply head over to Lycoming County’s website.