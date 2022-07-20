EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — People across the United States have recognized, that Wednesday is National Pennsylvania Day.

It’s also the second year of the ‘Pennsylvania Helping Pennsylvanias’ initiative.

The commonwealth’s ‘PA-250 Commission’ collaborated with feeding Pennsylvania to pack up and distribute food to communities in need. Locally volunteers helped pack boxes for the Wienburg Food Bank’s Senior Program.

They also lent a hand at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and volunteers say the best way to celebrate Pennsylvania Day is by helping your neighbors.

“What better way for us to give back than to be able to help Feeding Pennsylvania continue to assist those everyday Pennsylvanians that need these boxes, that rely on these boxes for food,” said Cassandra Coleman, the Executive Director of America250 PA.

Volunteers from the state police, Chewy and State Farm, came out to lend a hand.