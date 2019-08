(WBRE/WYOU-TV) One woman is dead and another hospitalized after a double-stabbing in Pittsburgh.

One of the women was talking to a police officer at a bus stop. When someone came up from behind and attacked her and another woman — with a knife.

The officer was able to apprehend the suspect and began providing help to the women. One of the women later died.

Officials still don’t have a motive for what — they believe is a random attack.