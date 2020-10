NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The man investigators call a “serial rapist” is in court today. 44-year-old John Kurtz from Shamokin is a former corrections officer accused of rapes and kidnappings.

State Police say the series of attacks happened in Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties. Police say Kurtz broke into victims’ residences, kidnapped them, took them to another location and sexually assaulted them.

Now Kurtz is facing charges involving two additional victims.