Accomplice in carjacking arrested on robbery and other charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man suspected of being involved an armed car robbery has been arrested and charged with a litany of crimes by Scranton Police.

According to police paperwork, an unknown actor approached a man washing his car at a Peckville car wash when he pulled out a handgun and got into the vehicle. The suspected allegedly drove the car to a nearby intersection where he parked and fled the scene.

After the car was located, it was returned to the victim who reported that several items were stolen from inside. This included the victim’s wallet, several watches and cash totaling over $8,000.

Eyewitness accounts led police on a search for the suspect, who was described as a tall male with dreads wearing a red t-shirt. After receiving a picture of the suspect from a surveillance camera and sharing it with the public, officers were informed that he may have been at a Rite-Aid. Footage from inside the store showed a man matching the description buying clothes and changing in the bathroom. This man then got into another vehicle, later identified as belonging to Edwin Smith.

During an interview with police, Smith reportedly told them he knew nothing about a car robbery and came to the store to pick up his friend, who went by the nickname Dot.

A search warrant was executed on Smith’s phone by Dunmore Police which revealed photos of the stolen items identified by the victim. Scranton Police later served their own search warrant for an unrelated investigation at Smith’s residence. They found the items inside the home.

As a result of the warrant, several firearms were seized from Smith. It was revealed that Smith was prohibited from owning a gun. Police say he admitted to distributing firearms illegally during an interview.

Smith was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy and firearms charges.

The carjacking suspect is still at large.