HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, Route 118 will remain closed for several hours after a two-vehicle accident.

Route 118 is closed in both directions from Route 405 in Hughesville Township to Route 2061 in Wolf Township, says PennDOT.











Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story we will continue to update you with the latest.