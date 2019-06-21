Access to broadband speeds across commonwealth a problem

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Increasing access to broadband internet in rural areas of Pennsylvania has been a goal of state officials for years. But now some researchers say the problem is even worse than thought.

The Center for Rural Pennsylvania wrapped up a year-long research problem. They found there is a severe lack of access to broadband speeds across the state, especially in rural communities. According to the FCC, more than 800,000 Pennsylvanians do not have access to broadband internet speeds.

“Actually, when you look at the numbers, it’s probably far, far greater than that,” Environmental Resources and Energy Committee chair Senator Gene Yaw said.

A recent report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania collected more than 11 million broadband speed tests from across the state, finding many areas did not meet the FCC’s broadband connection criteria of 25 megabit download speeds.

“Kids can’t do their homework. Parents can’t check assignments. Hospitals can’t run,” Representative Garth Everett of Lycoming and Union Counties said.

The study also found zero counties where at least half the population receives broadband connectivity. And speeds in rural areas are substantially worse.

“We have two Pennsylvanias. We have a Pennsylvania in the urban and suburban areas that have great internet connectivity, and then we have rural Pennsylvania, and we do not,” Representative Everett said.

Increasing broadband access is one of the goals of Governor Wolf’s $4.5 billion Restore Pennsylvania Infrastructure proposal. Senator Yaw is not a co-sponsor of that bill but does say it’s time to take action.

“It’ll probably cost us a lot of money in order to bring broadband to everybody. But, the question is, do we have a choice?” Senator Yaw said.

