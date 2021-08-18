Access bridge in Lycoming County collapses, several homes nearly inaccessible

PENNSDALE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eight homes on Carpenter Lane in the Pennsdale area of Muncy Township are nearly inaccessible after an access bridge over a creek collapsed.





Residents are using a muddy service path through a field to access their homes with their vehicles. Eyewitness News saw some people carrying their groceries through a field to get to their homes.

“We are using ATV’s and side by sides to escort people from here and they’re parking at the township building for right now, until such time that we can procure a more permanent and safe solution,” said Tom Schaech, who lives on Carpenter Lane. He is also the chairman of the board of supervisors in Muncy Township and emergency services director.

Schaech says there was no indication the bridge was going to collapse and there was no recent rain that would have washed it away.

He also says emergency responders would not be able to access Carpenter Lane at this time.

“Right now if a fire engine, ladder truck, or emergency vehicle unit from emergency medical services had to get in here they could not. Right now, these folks are basically marooned,” said Schaech.

A makeshift bridge made of plywood was constructed by residents in an attempt to make the bridge passable.

Schaech tells us he has been in contact with State Representative Joe Hamm as well as Lycoming County commissioners about finding a temporary solution that would allow emergency vehicles and homeowners through.