SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Abortion Care Access Rally took place in downtown Scranton. It happened about 5 hours after the US Supreme Court decision was announced.

Several dozen people gathered this evening in the shadows of the county courthouse chanting, and some holding signs protesting the high court decision while advocating for a woman’s right to choose.

The Supreme Court decision was expected after a draft opinion by the high court was leaked this spring.

Even though the ruling was not unexpected, protesters here say they felt it was important to be here and lend their voice.

“For all of the people with bodies that can conceive a child who isn’t gonna necessarily always be in an ideal circumstance to have that child. Their body, their choice right. That’s a really easy way to put it. There are so many things that I think our government should be regulating and making laws around that are going to keep children. They’re talking about children being pro-life so let’s keep those children safe with our gun laws and our healthcare and our affordable housing in our child care that’s affordable for people,” stated Emily Matus.

For now, abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania. Current state Attorney General and democrat gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro said his office will provide its full force to keep it legal.