LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — High school mock trial teams challenge students. One team in Lackawanna County is going to the state finals.

They are 25 passionate young students who love to engage in speaking. Students like Michael Cummins.

“My brother did this club and we saw how proficient he became at public speaking. And before this, I obviously, like most people was afraid of public speaking. But now, through doing this club I feel like I’m much able to more confidently get up and speak to a group of people,” Cummins told us.

Senior Aiden Snyder says the pandemic has created challenges in the mock courtroom.

“I’m a showman, in and of itself. And I really play off the emotions of other people. So if you’re laughing, I’m going to be funny. Or if you’re in a sad tone, if there is a sad tone in the case, I’m going to cry, and I’m going to really show emotion through it. When your online you don’t get that.”

Both state and federal courts have been around for hundreds of years. The students shared their thoughts on our judicial system.

“The court system is something that is complicated. And what many people don’t understand is the amount of time and effort That it takes to be in the court system. And the amount of studying you have to do,” says Aiden.

Andrew Snyder, Abington Heights principal, commented “When you look at mock trial from an educational standpoint, you’re looking at the essence of what we do. At school. Critical reading, public speaking, drafting speeches, drafting arguments, debate. It’s what we do. It’s what education is.”