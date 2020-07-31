Abington Heights fall sports suspended until further notice

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The superintendent for Abington Heights School District, Michael Mahon, has announced fall sports will be suspended due to COVID-19.

The statement was released to the district’s website Friday. It announces that non-contact sports are on pause, while contact sports, including football, are suspended until further notice. It goes on to say, it’s “unlikely that contact sports will take place in fall 2020.”

Mahon’s statement said he understands the decision is disappointing may not be unpopular and is willing to meet with parents and athletes who may have concerns they’d like to voice.

To read the full statement from superintendent Mahon, visit the school district’s website.