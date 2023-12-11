CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With only two weeks left until Christmas, children all over the world are giving Santa their last-minute lists.

A local library hosted an annual event, giving children of all ages and abilities the opportunity to make their wish.

The Abington Community Library rang in the holidays like they do every year with dozens of children and a Santa who can speak to them all.

Many of the children are deaf or hard of hearing, but that didn’t stop them from speaking with Mr. Claus.

Don’t listen, but rather watch, as the Christmas classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, is sung through sign.

“Every family should have that “Ahh” moment at Christmas. This is that “Ahh” moment for our kids, right? When they get to come here, when they get to meet Santa Claus, but then when Santa Claus begins to communicate in their language,” said Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Early Intervention Therapist Mary Ann Stefko.

Since 2011, the abington library and the Scranton school for deaf and hard-of-hearing children have been joining forces to bring Christmas to life for those who can’t hear the jingle bells.

The annual event brings in Santa Claus who specializes in sign language, giving all children the opportunity to make their Christmas Wish.

“We wanted to give our students and the children that we serve an opportunity be with their peers, their hearing peers in the community, and to do something that all of the kids do but making sure they have communication access,” Stefko said.

Three-year-old Charlotte Enkulenko is one of the students benefitting from Santa’s signs.

Her mom says that although Charlotte has cochlear implants to help her hear, it’s nice to have a Saint Nick who can speak both of her daughters’ languages.

“We found out about this event through her teacher and we started coming and we love it. It’s great that Santa could sign with her and talk,” Stefko added.

Not only could Santa talk to Charlotte and her peers, but he also signed them a Christmas story.

Giving the children who are deaf or hard of hearing a magical holiday experience to remember.

“You don’t see that often, we’ve been to a lot of events and, you know, she’s bilingual so it’s nice for her to have that connection in both languages,” said Bianca Enkulenko.

Although the event focuses on communicating with children who are deaf or hard of hearing, the whole community is encouraged to come each year.