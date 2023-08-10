WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre coffee shop badly damaged by water plans to give back to the community after receiving support while closed.

The flashing blue lights on the open sign shine brightly outside Abide Coffeehouse in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

It’s a sign that was off for seven weeks after the shop sustained flood damage from a faulty water heater in the building.

During the closure, a new kind of sign caught the eyes of many.

“The red heart got filled up with just great messages from people that missed us, words of support, words of love, encouragement for us and that hung there for several weeks until we reopened, ” said Dan Shission the co-owner of Abide Coffeehouse.

Shission says the repairs added up to tens of thousands of dollars but the help of donations from across the region helped keep their staff and work toward reopening.

“Local businesses, actual competitors of ours, made donations to us, do fundraisers for us. Groups would go into their coffee shop and do a fundraiser and then send the money over to us, to help support us. So it was unbelievable,” added Shission.

The shop reopened its doors to customers last week, now with a new goal.

The overwhelming community support led them to launch a new program to help those in tough situations called “Abide Cares.”

“Once a week we’ll be sending out a care package to someone in the community who may need a little support, a little pick me up, a little word of encouragement,” Shission says.

Those receiving the package will be nominated anonymously, and gifted with items like coffee and tea.

Since its start just days ago, they’ve already received 40 submissions.

“We all are a part of the valley, we all live here. We work here, we play here and we’re not against each other, but we’re for each other and we’re here to build each other up,” Shission continued.

If you’d like to nominate someone for the Abide Cares Program, head to Abide’s website for more information.

