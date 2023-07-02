SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were called to battle flames consuming an abandoned house Sunday morning.

Just after 10:00 a.m., the Lackawanna County Communications Center confirmed with Eyewitness News crews were called to 27 Taylor Road in Scott Township for a reported house fire.

Officials say upon arrival on the scene, crews found the fire to have been in an abandoned house and that firefighters had to battle the blaze from the outside due to the conditions inside the home.

According to officials, the home is considered a total loss and a fire marshall was called to investigate the cause of the blaze. As of 3:00 p.m., there is no word as to what started the fire.