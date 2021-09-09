Abandoned puppy Nova, is officially adopted by the Pittston Police

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An abandoned puppy found in early June has a new purpose and a forever home. Abandoned and emaciated at 8 months old, Nova is now healthy and thriving.

She’s officially been adopted by both the Pittston Police Department and the Chief of police. She will now undergo training to become a therapy and service animal to help victims of physical and sexual abuse.

Nova still has a long way to go but the department hopes to use her in community relations until she is ready for duty.

“She’s very appreciative of all the support she’s been given we can’t walk her down the main street without someone honking their horn and hopping out of their car to get a picture with her. We nicknamed her Pittston Hollywood, that’s how famous she is,” said Chief Neil Murphy of the Pittston Police Department.

Chief Murphy says that the investigation into her previous owner is still ongoing.