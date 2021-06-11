Abandoned dog to become therapy animal with Pittston City Police

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An abandoned dog found in a Pittston alley is getting a new home — and new coworkers.

Pittston City Police Chief Neil Murphy announced, as long as she is medically cleared, Nova will become a therapy animal with the department. Murphy says, with Nova’s past, he thinks it will make her a great therapy dog.

“Our department is involved with many crimes against children who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in their homes. We can use this dog in means to help these kids through their traumatic events. Because who else is better to help them through traumatic events than this animal who has endured it herself,” Chief Murphy said.

The department says they, and the Luzerne County SPCA, are continuing to investigate this case of animal abuse, saying they are putting all of their resources towards this investigation.

Chief Murphy says there is a substantial reward for any information. Anyone with information, or those that live in the area and may have cameras in the location of Defoe Street, are asked to contact the Pittston City Police at (570) 654-2425.